Direct flights between Jersey and London City to restart
Direct flights between Jersey and London City will start on Friday 25 June. The British Airways route will run twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. It has been welcomed by ports bosses who say it will benefit the business community and tourism.
We understand the importance of connectivity to London financial centre, as well as for islanders wanting easy access to central London, or to take advantage of the many onward connections available.
Meanwhile Jersey's Minister for Economic Development and Tourism has thanked the Route Development Team at Ports of Jersey for their work in making sure important connections for the island are maintained.
I believe this announcement further demonstrates the continuing appeal of Jersey as a strong destination among our much-valued airline partners. I am sure the new route will be welcomed not only by our business community but equally by residents looking for another London airport travel option.