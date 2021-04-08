Direct flights between Jersey and London City to restart

Direct flights between Jersey and London City will start on Friday 25 June. The British Airways route will run twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. It has been welcomed by ports bosses who say it will benefit the business community and tourism.

We understand the importance of connectivity to London financial centre, as well as for islanders wanting easy access to central London, or to take advantage of the many onward connections available. Matt Thomas, Chief Executive for Ports of Jersey

Meanwhile Jersey's Minister for Economic Development and Tourism has thanked the Route Development Team at Ports of Jersey for their work in making sure important connections for the island are maintained.