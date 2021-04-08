He used to crunch into tackles for Jersey Reds but now Nick Campbell is swapping crunch for punch as he prepares for his professional boxing debut.

After winning the Scottish amateur title the 6ft 7in heavyweight has his eyes on becoming Scotland's (and Jersey's) first British heavyweight champion.

Some are suspicious over his move from rugby to boxing but Campbell insists he's no gimmick and he's here to put Jersey on the map.

I'm not here to be the professional boxer who used to play professional rugby. It's about making a statement and doing something in the sport. Every day you get comments on Twitter and Instagram, you hear what people are saying but it's fueling the fire. Every time I hear it it's encouraging me to train harder. Nick Campbell, Boxer

Campbell will take inspiration from one of his former rugby teammates as an example of how you make a successful sporting switch.

Reigning darts world champion Gerwyn Price joined Glasgow Warriors on loan whilst Campbell played there and his success has helped prove to Campbell changing sports can be done.

I actually turned my TV on and there he was playing darts! I was thinking I used to play rugby with that guy and now he's a world champion. It's great to see somebody from rugby doing well in another sport because it shows you it can be done. Nick Campbell, Boxer

Campbell will be confident of victory against Czech fighter Petr Frohlich tomorrow evening. Frohlich has won only two of his 33 professional fights.

So could this be the start of something special for Campbell? Former British heavyweight champions include the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury - that wouldn't be bad company to keep, would it?