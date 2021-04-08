People in Guernsey are coming together today (8 April) to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

Holocaust Memorial Day is normally observed on 27 January in Guernsey. It marks the anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp at Auschwitz in 1945.

However this year's commemoration had to be postponed due to the island going into lockdown a week before.

Today's (8 April 2021) small service will take place at the White Rock memorial next to North Beach at midday. It will be led by the Dean of Guernsey, the Very Reverend Tim Barker, and organisers say it is open to all who wish to attend.

The 8 April is also fitting because the date is seen as remembrance for all victims of the Holocaust in many countries, including in Israel and Poland.