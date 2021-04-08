Islanders to contact GP if suffering long-term effects of Covid

Islanders suffering from long-term effects of coronavirus are being asked to get in touch with their GP.

It comes as the States of Guernsey says more evidence and research of the effects of Covid-19 is now available.

Post Covid syndrome, known as Long Covid, is not thought to be linked to the severity of a coronavirus infection and islanders are being reminded that new or ongoing symptoms can change unpredictably and affect people in different ways.

The recovery time from the virus varies, but for most, symptoms will have fully resolved by 12 weeks.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines state that health professionals should consider that a previous Covid-19 infection is a possible underlying cause of new or ongoing symptoms.

How to recognise 'Long Covid'?

Ongoing symptomatic Covid-19: Presenting with symptoms four to 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.

Post Covid syndrome: Still have symptoms that have not resolved 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.

A GP can offer an initial consultation and discuss what further diagnostic tests may be required, such as a chest x-ray, blood tests and lung function tests.