Commemorative coins have been issued for the Queen’s 95th birthday featuring Jersey's national flower.

The limited-edition coins were proposed by the Westminster Collection and approved by the Government of Jersey for their release.

The special coin collection includes:

A £5 coin featuring Jersey lilies on the reverse.

A £5 coin with coloured Jersey lilies on the reverse.

A set of three £5 silver coins featuring the national flowers of Jersey, Guernsey andthe Isle of Man on the reverse.

We are excited about these limited-edition coins to celebrate Her Majesty’s 95th birthday. The use of our national flower – the Jersey lily – makes them particularly distinctive and attractive. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources

All of the coins in the collection have a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by the artist Luigi Badia, commissioned exclusively for Her Majesty's 95th birthday.

Last year, another set of special commemorative coins were also released to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.