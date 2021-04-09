41-gun salute to Duke of Edinburgh to take place at Guernsey's Castle Cornet

A 41-gun salute will be held at Guernsey's Castle Cornet to mark the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

The guns will be fired at one minute intervals at noon on Saturday 10 April to pay tribute to Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 earlier today (9 April).

Battery Commander Rob Grant, who formerly served with the Reconnaissance Platoon of the Royal Hampshire Infantry Regiment, will lead the salute which will coincide with other salutes taking place across the British Isles.

There will be no public access to Castle Cornet while the salute takes place.

People who would like to lay flowers can do so at St Paul's Gardens (The Sunken Gardens) but are asked to remove any plastic packaging.

The States has also asked that well-wishers maintain good hand hygiene, respect personal space and avoid attending if they feel unwell.

A virtual Book of Condolence can also be signed online.