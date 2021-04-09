Bailiff of Guernsey: Islanders will 'treasure' memories of Prince Philip

The Bailiff of Guernsey has reflected fondly on visits to the Bailiwick by His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, following his death at the age of 99.

Tributes have been paid across the islands to Prince Philip who passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April.

Richard McMahon says islanders will 'treasure' memories of Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip's trips to Guernsey, Alderney and Sark over the past 72 years.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"In Guernsey, many will recall the six visits that the island was honoured to receive from His Royal Highness (accompanying Her Majesty The Queen).

"His first visit was in 1949 when the new Princess Elizabeth Hospital was opened. He returned with Her Majesty in 1957. They returned in 1978 and 1989 on H.M. Yacht Britannia. They came again in 2001 and for the last time in 2005 for the 60th anniversary of the Liberation. On several of those occasions they also visited Alderney and Sark.

"Many people in the Bailiwick will have had the privilege of seeing or meeting His Royal Highness in person on his visits to Guernsey or elsewhere and will be able to treasure happy memories of the occasion. Others will have been involved with one of the numerous organisations which had Prince Philip as their Patron.

"The visits also confirmed the affection which the people of Guernsey have for The Queen and the Royal Family and how we value our special constitutional position.”

The Dean of Guernsey has also paid respect to the Duke, saying he made an 'outstanding contribution' to people's lives throughout his life.