Channel Island flags fly at half mast in tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Flags across the Channel Islands will fly at half mast as a mark of respect following the death of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Across the Bailiwicks, people have been paying tribute to Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle earlier today (9 March).

Flags on official buildings across the islands, including government buildings and Parish Halls will be lowered to half mast between the hours of 8am and 8pm daily, from today (Friday 9 March) until the day following his funeral service.

Flags have also been lowered to half mast at Buckingham Palace, where floral tributes have been left for the Duke.

The States of Guernsey says any flags that remain flying overnight should remain at half mast.

In Jersey, members of the public are asked not to lay flowers until they are formally instructed to do so by the Bailiff's Chambers. Due to current coronavirus restrictions, a book of condolence for the Duke will be made available virtually at royal.uk.

The Dean of Guernsey says parish churches will be open to provide a space of prayer or quiet reflection. Some will provide candles which people may choose to light in Prince Philip's memory.