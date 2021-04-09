Channel Islanders await the decision of Southampton Airport runway extension

A final decision over the expansion of the runway at Southampton Airport could be made tonight (8 April).

A full meeting of Eastleigh Borough Council is taking place to determine if the site can be expanded. It provides a lifeline service to many Channel Islanders who go to Southampton Hospital for specialist medical treatment.

However, bosses say a refusal to extended the runway by 164 metres, to allow for larger commercial jets to land and take off, could lead to the whole airport's closure.

Bosses want the runway to be extending so larger commercial jets can land and take off at the airport. Credit: ITV News

Eastleigh Council's Local Area Committee rejected plans last month to extend the runway with it now being described as a "matter of borough-wide significance" which is why the decision has now been referred to a meeting of the full council.

The States of Alderney has been one of the main voices calling for the expansion, with politicians writing to the council to spell out the benefits of the airport to the local economy.