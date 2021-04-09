Dean of Guernsey pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh's 'remarkable contribution'

The Dean of Guernsey has offered his prayers to Her Majesty The Queen following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Very Rev Tim Barker praised the 'intellectual curiosity' and overall 'remarkable contribution' that Prince Philip made to everyday life.

"On behalf of the Deanery of Guernsey and its churches in Alderney, Guernsey, Herm and Sark, I express my sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

"I offer my prayers for Her Majesty The Queen and the members of the Royal Family on the sad news we heard earlier this afternoon and in their bereavement.

"Prince Philip has given a remarkable life of service to the United Kingdom, the Crown Dependencies and the Commonwealth. He has engaged, in his inimitable style, with young people, through the establishment of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards, with technological initiatives, with the armed forces and with his many patronages. He was concerned for the global environment, long before many others realised the significance of climate change and the threats to the environment.

"Above all, Prince Philip devoted himself to the support of Her Majesty throughout her reign and their 73 years of marriage. This includes his support for Her Majesty in her role as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. I had the privilege of meeting Prince Philip on visits to Lincoln Cathedral, and observing his support for Her Majesty at the distribution of the Royal Maundy in Chester and Lincoln Cathedrals.

"Prince Philip had a lively mind. He demonstrated intellectual curiosity and challenge in his wide range of interests. He was committed to inter-faith dialogue and was instrumental in the foundation of St George’s House at Windsor Castle as a centre of study – which has had a great significance in the development of the leadership of Church of England and other institutions over the past fifty years.

"I mourn his death and offer my prayers of thanksgiving for his remarkable contribution to our common life and for his legacy. May he rest in peace and rise in glory."