The Dean of Jersey has offered his prayers to Her Majesty The Queen following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Very Rev Michael Keirle says His Royal Highness The Prince Philip "will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him most", but he will be "missed by a grateful nation" as well.

"It is really hard to imagine a world without His Royal Highness Prince Philip in it. He has been such a part of the fabric of our lives for so long and indeed the fabric of the whole nation. It is very difficult to picture him not being with us.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Award is one of the great legacy's he will leave behind. I think he inspired many people, my own children included. I was also a recipient of the award as were they but of course that has enabled young people through many generations, across 65 years, since it's being running, to engage and work on the various aspects of the award that I think makes people well rounded.

"I met him very briefly in Guernsey when he visited in 2004. He attended a very special service celebrating 60 years since of Liberation. He struck me as a man who was devoted to duty and devoted to service.

"The Archbishop of Canterbury said that he was a man who consistently put others first and I think that's extraordinary really, that when he arrived with Her Majesty the Queen, he was their as her support and he has been an extraordinary support to her throughout their 73 years of marriage but of course he's done many things in his own right as well.

"I think it's desperately sad for the Royal Family. We will be having special services and prayers to the Royal Family giving thanks for the life of Prince Philip.

"He's been with us for a very long time and he will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him most but he will be missed by a grateful nation as well."