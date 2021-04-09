Jersey will move into Stage 5 of its Roadmap on Monday 12 April with further lifting of restrictions.

The government has announced new guidance for physical distancing, working from home and limits on gatherings.

The key changes include:

20 people can attend informal gatherings in people’s homes or public places such asbeaches.

No limit on the number of people at controlled events, such as weddings.

No limit on participants or spectators at events such as sport or theatre events.

2m physical distancing no longer law but recommended where possible, 1m minimum.

Working from home no longer default model with new guidance supporting a return to work.

Masks must still be worn by public in indoor places, plus contact details provided in somevenues.

These changes all come with new public health guidance to support a safe transition. Maintaining 2m helps keep people safe and reduces the risk of having to self-isolate because you came into close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services

2m physical distancing will no longer be required legally but it's recommended people should still make every effort to maintain distance from those they don't live with, wherever possible.

The Minister for Health and Social Services warned the risk posed by Covid-19 had not gone away but the change from law to guidance was a gradual movement to less stringent measures.

I’m really pleased that people can once again gather, without limit, to enjoy controlled events such as weddings, theatre performances and sporting events, which I’m sure many people can look forward to this summer. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services

The government's recommending that employees returning to the office and gradually going back to work should use the free workforce testing programme.

There are no changes for guidance on masks which are still mandatory in public, indoor spaces.

The government confirmed it remains the plan to resume the inbound travel classifications for the UK and Crown Dependencies from Monday 26 April.

Almost all restrictions currently in place to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Jersey are due to be lifted by June.