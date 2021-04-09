Guernsey's Chief Minister: Duke of Edinburgh's legacy will live on

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Guernsey's Chief Minister has hailed the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme as a key part of Prince Philip's personal legacy.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April 2021.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the Duke was well loved in the Bailiwick - and that the influence of the awards scheme reached far beyond its shores.

“The people of Guernsey had great respect and affection for Prince Philip which went beyond acknowledging our connection as a dependency of the Crown.

"More than sixty years ago, he created and established the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme (DofE), which has helped countless young people on their journey to adulthood. Indeed many people in Guernsey have been inspired to help their community and have benefited from the confidence, skills and leadership qualities developed during their participation in the DofE.

"Through the DofE and his own example of dedicated public duty, Prince Philip leaves a lasting legacy of transforming lives and communities across the British Isles and worldwide.”

Other figures across the Bailiwick have been paying tribute to the Duke, including the Dean of Guernsey, the Bailiff and the island's Lieutenant Governor.