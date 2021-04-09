Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor: We are 'particularly indebted' to the Duke

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, has reflected on The Duke of Edinburgh's service.

It comes after Buckingham Palace announced his death at the age of 99.

“From distinguished wartime service through more than 70 years of unstinting support to the Monarchy, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip has been the embodiment of the highest levels of loyalty and commitment.

"His long life spanned an era of exponential change, which he embraced with great energy and foresight.

"His Royal Highness was tireless in his work to protect and enhance the reputation of both the Crown and the Royal Family throughout the world and for this, as a Crown Dependency, we are particularly indebted to him. There is an immense sense of loss at his passing.”