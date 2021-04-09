Jersey's Bailiff releases statement following Duke's death

Jersey's Bailiff, Mr Timothy Le Cocq, has released a statement following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

"I am saddened to hear news of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We know of course that he was receiving recent medical care but that cannot fully prepare one for the loss of such an important figure.

"Only a few amongst us are old enough to remember a time when he was not a significant part of the central life of the nation, supporting Her Majesty the Queen in her Royal duties, having retired from public duties only recently. He carried out those duties diligently and played an important role in national affairs and in the work of the monarchy.

"He was from that wartime generation that understood and exemplified duty and service and we remember with affection his numerous visits to Jersey. He was known for his forthright speech and sense of humour and he will I know be missed.

"We are grateful for his life of service and there will be time on the future to reflect on that. At this time, though, our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family in this time of loss and grief."