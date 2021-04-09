Jersey's Chief Minister has described His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh as "steadfast and selfless" in his support of Her Majesty The Queen.

Senator John Le Fondré has released a statement following the Duke's death.

“Ministers and officials across the Government of Jersey share the profound sadness felt by islanders at the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. “His Royal Highness has been steadfast and selfless in his support of Her Majesty The Queen throughout her reign, and visited our Island on seven occasions, as well as acting as patron of several Jersey charities. “Through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme he has also helped to transform the lives of millions of young people over the past six decades. His service and commitment to charitable and community causes will be sorely missed.”

His words have been echoed by Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, who described the Duke as an 'outstanding man', and the island's Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq.