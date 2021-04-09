Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor remembers Duke as 'outstanding man'

The Lieutenant-Governor of Jersey has described His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh as an "outstanding man".

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, has released a statement this afternoon, following the Duke's death.

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Place has announced the death of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Prince Philip was an outstanding man who served Her Majesty The Queen, The Nation and the people of Great Britain, Northern Ireland, The Crown Dependencies and the Commonwealth with distinction, energy and passion.

"His Royal Highness provided many charitable and vocational organisations, of which he was patron, with clear guidance, strong support and characteristic leadership. In particular, His own Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which he initiated as far back as 1956, continues to provide positive challenge, focus and adventure to many young people around the globe and is a very fine legacy of His character and commitment.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visited Jersey on many occasions, most recently in 2005 and clearly enjoyed meeting so many islanders on those visits.

"Today, on this sad occasion, our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the other members of the Royal Family."

Both Jersey's Bailiff and Chief Minister have also released statements sharing their condolence at the news, with Senator John Le Fondré describing the Duke as a 'steadfast and selfless' figure.