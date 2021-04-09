Jersey's Roadmap: What's next
Over the past month several steps have been taken to ease Jersey's Covid restrictions, including the reintroduction of some household mixing and the reopening of pubs.
Almost all restrictions currently in place to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Jersey are due to be lifted by June.
However the government are reserving the right to delay these changes if there is a significant uptick in cases of Covid-19 in the island.
But where are we at? And what is next?
Here is the Roadmap as of 9 April 2021:
Sunday 14 March
Household gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed
Monday 15 March
Indoors sport can resume, including gyms and swimming pools - with two metre distancing
45 people (children and adults) can participate in outdoor sport
Indoor children's play (soft play) for up to 10 children can resume
Amusement arcades and activity centres can reopen - with two metre distancing
Singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments indoors in groups of up to 10 is allowed
Singing in schools increased to 15 children
Friday 26 March
An unlimited number of people can now attend indoor faith services, marriages and funerals in Jersey
Friday 2 April
Hospitality venues can serve alcohol without a meal at tables
Hospitality venues must close at 11:30pm
Table numbers must remain at 10 with two metre distance or screens between tables
Monday 12 April
Physical distancing requirements are replaced with guidance
Indoor and outdoor gathering maximum size increased to 20
No limit on number of spectators are allowed at outdoor sports
Working from home guidance ends
No limits on size of gatherings in venues, such as controlled wedding receptions, wakes or theatre performances
Masks continue to be worn indoors
Monday 26 April
Inbound travel classifications resumed from the UK and Crown Dependencies
Monday 10 May
Standing alcoholic drink service resumes
Saunas and jacuzzis reopen
Masks are still required indoors
Monday 14 June
Unlimited number of people allowed in homes and gardens
Nightclubs fully reopen, and dancing is allowed
Live music permitted
Larger events can resume subject to a risk assessment