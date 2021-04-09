Jersey's Roadmap: What's next

Over the past month several steps have been taken to ease Jersey's Covid restrictions, including the reintroduction of some household mixing and the reopening of pubs.

Almost all restrictions currently in place to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Jersey are due to be lifted by June.

However the government are reserving the right to delay these changes if there is a significant uptick in cases of Covid-19 in the island.

But where are we at? And what is next?

Here is the Roadmap as of 9 April 2021:

Sunday 14 March

Household gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed

Monday 15 March

Indoors sport can resume, including gyms and swimming pools - with two metre distancing

45 people (children and adults) can participate in outdoor sport

Indoor children's play (soft play) for up to 10 children can resume

Amusement arcades and activity centres can reopen - with two metre distancing

Singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments indoors in groups of up to 10 is allowed

Singing in schools increased to 15 children

Friday 26 March

An unlimited number of people can now attend indoor faith services, marriages and funerals in Jersey

Friday 2 April

Hospitality venues can serve alcohol without a meal at tables

Hospitality venues must close at 11:30pm

Table numbers must remain at 10 with two metre distance or screens between tables

Monday 12 April

Physical distancing requirements are replaced with guidance

Indoor and outdoor gathering maximum size increased to 20

No limit on number of spectators are allowed at outdoor sports

Working from home guidance ends

No limits on size of gatherings in venues, such as controlled wedding receptions, wakes or theatre performances

Masks continue to be worn indoors

Monday 26 April

Inbound travel classifications resumed from the UK and Crown Dependencies

Monday 10 May

Standing alcoholic drink service resumes

Saunas and jacuzzis reopen

Masks are still required indoors

Monday 14 June

Unlimited number of people allowed in homes and gardens

Nightclubs fully reopen, and dancing is allowed

Live music permitted