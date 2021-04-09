More than £37 million was paid to people in Jersey through the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme between September last year and February this year.

According to figures from Statistics Jersey published in their latest economic indicators report, there were a total of 8,090 claims for this period.

Figures published by Statistics Jersey for the end of March show that:

£37.7m Paid out for 8,090 claims in the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme from September 2020 to February

6,010 Number of active Income Support claims

£3.3m Paid by Visitor Accommodation Support Scheme for 210 claims from October 2020 to February

£3.6m Total amount of loans approved under the Business Disruption Loan Guarantee Scheme

The aim of this report is to provide economic information to decision makers, businesses, and members of the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, it was revealed £81 million was paid to people in Jersey through the island's Co-Funded Payroll Scheme between March and August last year.

The next report will be published in July with online datasets updated monthly on the government's website.