New Constable of St John to be sworn into office

The new Constable for St John in Jersey will be sworn into office later (9 April). Andy Jehan will take up the post until the next election in 2022.

His predecessor Chris Taylor resigned after being deemed unfit for the role due to a dangerous driving conviction after he deliberately drove his car at an off duty police officer.

Chris Taylor was told he must step down after a court deemed he was ‘unfit for office’. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Constable-Elect Jehan has previously served the Parish of St John for more than 20 years in many roles, including that of Procureur du Bien Public for eight years, where he says he learnt a great deal about parish administration, before stepping down in December 2014.

I'm delighted that the parish have put their trust in me and I really look forward to working on their behalf and meeting as many parishioners as possible. We've got some fantastic people in St John's, it's a fantastic place to live and work, and we've just got to harness that energy and make it an even better place to be. Andy Jehan, Constable-elect of St John

He was elected unopposed at the start of the month, something he said he was disappointed about.