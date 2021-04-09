The President of the States of Alderney has reiterated the island's a 'deep and lasting affection' for the Royal Family, following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

Tributes have been paid from across the Bailiwicks to Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday 9 April at the age of 99.

In a statement, William Tate said islanders can take 'inspiration' from the work of the Duke throughout his lifetime, praising his 'loyalty and commitment'.

"It was with a sense of profound sadness that we learned of the death of His Royal Highness, The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness had a long association with Alderney; first visiting in 1949, accompanying Her Majesty The Queen, when they planted a tree in Connaught Square.

"They subsequently visited the Island again in July 1957, when they laid the foundation stone at the Mignot Memorial Hospital.

"They also returned in June 1978 and May 1989 on H.M. Yacht Britannia.

"In July 2001, Her Majesty The Queen opened the new wing at St Anne's School. She was subsequently joined by The Duke of Edinburgh before visiting Sark.

"The community of Alderney have always had a deep and lasting affection for Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family, particularly recognising Alderney's close links with the Crown.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme is flourishing in Alderney, giving our young students the opportunity to benefit from the many and varied experiences available as they make their journey towards adulthood.

"The qualities of loyalty and commitment expressed by the Duke of Edinburgh should serve as an inspiration to us all.

"We would wish to extend our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen."