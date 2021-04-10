Church bells toll in Jersey and Guernsey as tribute to Prince Philip

Channel Island churches have tolled their bells today, in tribute to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, who died yesterday (9 April).

In Guernsey, the act of remembrance was held at the Town Church in St Peter Port.

The island also hosted 41 gun salutes, alongside many other cities across the UK.

Meanwhile in Jersey, it was St John's Church that rang its bells 99 times - once for each year of Prince Philip's life.

The Dean of Jersey says islanders will be able to join him in prayers for the royal family at services tomorrow (11 April).

We'll be having special services and special prayers for the royal family and indeed giving thanks for the life of Prince Philip in our churches across the island on Sunday. The Very Rev Mike Keirle, Dean of Jersey

Flags will continue to be flown at half mast across the Channel Islands as a mark of respect.