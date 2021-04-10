Southampton Airport runway extension approved

Plans to extend the runway at Southampton airport have been approved.

Eastleigh Borough Council voted 22 to 13 - with one abstention - in favour of the move to extend the runway by 164m and add 600 extra parking spaces.The airport provides a lifeline service to many Channel Islanders who go to Southampton Hospital for specialist medical treatment. It's also the only current UK route for islanders in Alderney.

This is the news we have been hoping for and working so hard to achieve. By listening to the overwhelming public and business support, as well as the planning officer’s recommendation to approve, the councillors have safeguarded the future of the airport. The decision also ensures we are well placed to provide employment and support the region as we seek to recover post pandemic. Steve Szalay, Operations Director at Southampton Airport

On 26 March - after two days and 17 hours of debate - the Eastleigh Local Area Committee refused the plans over concerns about noise and climate change.

It was then determined that the decision would be made by the council instead.