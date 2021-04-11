Guernsey gets 25 new electric Evie bikes

25 new electric bikes are now up and running in Guernsey for islanders and visitors to use.

The Evie bikes are in a number of locations across the island, and can be hired using an app on your phone.

Those behind the scheme hope it will reduce the number of cars on the road, and encourage people to explore on two wheels, rather than four.

[They help you] to get around with ease and to not feel pressured to have a bike and look after it all the time. They get the freedom to jump on a bike, go for a cycle and leave it where they fancy. Phil Le Poidevin, Manager of Evie Guernsey

The scheme encourages people to explore the island on two wheels, rather than four. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The bikes have already proven popular in Jersey.