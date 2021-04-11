Jersey brain tumour survivor runs half marathon to help others with disease

A brain tumour survivor from Jersey has run 13 miles today - just over a year after having life-saving surgery.

Rebecca Harris was one of 6,000 runners taking part in the virtual Royal Parks Half Marathon today (11 April).

She has raised over £1,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity in the UK, and a further £1,800 for the local branch - The Jersey Brain Tumour Charity - by running a raffle.

It was so special to be able to give back to a charity that gave me so much when I needed help because I can. I've been overwhelmed by the support I've had and I knew that I finished it today because I had that support. Rebecca Harris

Rebecca was diagnosed in 2019 after experiencing confusion and problems with her eyesight.

She was flown to Southampton Hospital where she had emergency brain surgery to drain a build-up of fluid on her brain caused by a tumour.

Now she has recovered, she wants to continue putting her efforts into helping others affected.