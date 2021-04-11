Man treated for facial injuries after alleged assault in Jersey

A man has had to receive hospital treatment for facial injuries after an alleged assault in Jersey.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 2am this morning (11 April) in the area of Les Quennevais Park in St Brelade.

A car is also said to have been damaged during the incident.

Two men, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested for grave and criminal assault, and have both been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information to call 612612 or 0800 555 111.