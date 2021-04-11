One minute silence in Jersey for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Jersey will pay tribute to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh next Saturday (17 April).

Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99.

On the day of his funeral at Windsor Castle, a one minute silence will be held in Jersey's Royal Square at 3pm, attended by the Chief Minister, the Bailiff, the Lieutenant-Governor and the Dean.

A flagpole will also be put up in the Royal Square on Monday 12 April, where a flag will fly at half mast for the rest of the week.

In Guernsey, gun salutes and bells tolls were held yesterday (10 April) in remembrance to The Duke.