40-44 year olds able to book vaccine appointments in Jersey from today

People aged 40-44 will be able to book their vaccine appointments from today (12 April) in Jersey, with vaccinations taking place on Wednesday 14 April.

Islanders are being encouraged to book online as soon as possible as their group becomes eligible. Those aged 45-49 started receiving their vaccine yesterday (11 April).

I'm pleased we are able to open these appointments this week. It's important Islanders are vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them. Becky Sherrington, Head of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

People who are receiving their vaccines are being asked to make themselves aware of some of the common side effects of the vaccine, which includes:

Pain at injection site

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Joint pain

Fever

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health says it is normal to feel some of the side effects after receiving the vaccine.

We continue to work closely with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation both of whom have again reiterated the huge benefit and importance of maintaining our COVID vaccination roll out. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Becky Sherrington also says second doses of the vaccine will continue to be rolled out alongside first dose appointments.

We are therefore batching appointments based on the vaccine type we have available so we can vaccinate large groups, over a short period of time. This means you could be called for your second dose anytime between week 4- 12. Our vaccination team are monitoring the interval times to ensure we administer second doses by the 12-week mark. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

People are being asked to book online but they can also call the Covid helpline if they do not have access to the internet on 0800 735 5566.