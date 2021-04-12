£40m plans for Admiral Park offices

£40m plans to redevelop Admiral Park in Guernsey have been put forward by developers. They include a six storey building, a petanque court and a restaurant.

It will be the final element of the Admiral Park development, which has already seen work begin on a 100 bedroom Premier Inn hotel and a 700 space car park.

An artist's impression of office buildings proposed for Admiral Park in Guernsey Credit: COMPROP

The original plans for the site saw permission for a multi-screen cinema get the go-ahead, however since 2019, talks have remained 'unproductive' and no provider has been found.

Developers now say it is unlikely to come to fruition.

As we have all lived with the global pandemic over the last year, our whole landscape, including how we use ‘entertainment’ formats, has changed. With the massive upsurge of online access to films and other media, to meet the need for us all to obtain entertainment from our own homes, the likelihood of investment in Guernsey by an external cinema operator seems even further away. Steve Marie, Managing Director of Comprop

If planning permission is approved, developers say work could begin as early as June and the project could be finished by the second quarter of 2023.