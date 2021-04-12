70-year-olds in Jersey urged to get shingles vaccine

70-year-olds in Jersey are being urged to get another vaccine - this time for shingles.

Anyone born in 1951 can now book a GP appointment. Islanders born a year earlier who have not yet received their shingles jab are also eligible.

Letters have been sent from the government's Preventative Programmes team to inform people to get the vaccine and those who are of age should contact their GP to make an appointment.

The vaccine cost is covered by the government - but consultation fees still apply. The vaccine itself would cost £100 if people were to purchase it privately.

Shingles is caused by the same virus which causes chickenpox, which most people have as a child. The virus then lies dormant in the body and as a person ages it can become re-activated and can cause shingles.

If you were born in 1951, or if you were born in 1950 and did not get your shingles vaccine last year, please contact your doctors surgery and make an appointment to get this important vaccine. It’s a quick injection which you only need to have once...Since introducing the vaccine in 2013, the UK has seen the cases of shingles fall by 50% amongst the age group receiving the vaccine. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Islanders only need to have the vaccination once and can have it at any time of the year but people are being advised to wait two weeks between having their Covid-19 and shingles vaccines.