Jersey boxer Nick Campbell 'ready to go again' after pro debut victory

"I'd fight again this weekend if I could!"

A comprehensive victory on debut has left Nick Campbell wanting more. His quick hands caught the eye on Saturday as he dealt with Petr Frolich inside four minutes and the former Jersey Reds player is hoping that is the start of something special.

I just set a really high pace and looked to get the guy out of there as quickly as possible. It was either me that was going to get him out of there or the referee was going to stop it and that's what ended up happening. I'm happy to put on a decent performance and represent the island well. Nick Campbell, professional boxer

Campbell knows that much bigger challenges lie ahead and that in order to achieve his goal of winning a British title he needs to remain active.

Former world Cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson commented that Campbell needs to be fighting once a month for the remainder of the year.

It's a sentiment the Scot agrees with.

I need to remain active and work constantly throughout the year. It wasn't so much about the fight on Saturday. I'm learning more from sparring at the moment and I'm in against much tougher opposition regularly when I'm training but it was more about having the experience. Nick Campbell, professional boxer