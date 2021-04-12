Jersey sports clubs celebrate lifting of restrictions

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Today sport in Jersey climbs yet another rung on the ladder back to normality. Amongst today's significant changes is the return of close contact sport.

It means the likes of Judo and Taekwondo can return for the first time in many months.

We can go back to pretty much normal sport because as you know it's hard to train martial arts two meters apart! We were also training outside all this time so the lifting of restrictions means we can go back indoors and not be in the wind and cold! Monica Markowska, Jersey Taekwondo Kickboxing Club

Another significant change today is the return of spectators to sporting events. Jersey Reds have three home games before the end of their season, but because of potential crowd numbers they're still awaiting clarification on if they require a special license to host fans. There's no such concerns for motorsport though, which makes a long awaited return after a full year out of action.

Now that the competitor numbers are unlimited and also with spectators returning as motorsport is pretty much a spectator sport it's going to be great as we can get back to doing what we do Nigel Gregory, Jersey Motorsport

And that's very much the mantra for all sports in Jersey, who can celebrate today after a year of disruption.