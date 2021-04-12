Jonny Labey's new show brings arts back to Jersey

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Jersey's Jonny Labey is bringing the arts back to the island, following its move into Stage 5 of its roadmap out of lockdown.

His variety show, Feeling Good, is set to take to the stage at the Arts Centre on 29 April - in what he has described as a 'monumental' comeback.

I've been working with a lot of local artists and emerging, amazing talent that just needed some sort of platform and springboard. I've been fired up and ready to do something like this for a long, long time. It's already 'feeling good', if you pardon the pun! Jonny Labey

Covid measures will remain in place to make sure theatres can re-open safely. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There is no limit on how many people can attend theatres now, but Covid measures - such as social distancing and contact tracing - remain in place.

With this in mind, Jonny is hoping islanders will come out and get behind the industry.

I think it's important for Jersey not just to celebrate art, but to support Jersey artists. There are so many people that have been missing live events, missing theatres, and so I think this is going to be a really special night. Jonny Labey

Jonny's been back home in Jersey since the start of lockdown. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jonny is normally based in London, but has spent the last year back at home in Jersey. Despite this meaning he could not work as normal, he says it has been a blessing in disguise.