Body found believed to be missing Jersey man Mateusz Ruszczyk

A body has been found after the disappearance of Jersey man Mateusz Ruszczyk.

Search teams using a drone located the body of a man this afternoon (13 April) on the south-west coast.

While no formal identification has taken place, police believe it is the missing 32-year-old and are supporting his family.

The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

Mateusz was last seen at 9am on Saturday 10 April at his home in St John.

The black Volvo saloon style car he was driving was found outside HMP La Moye in a public parking area on 12 April.

Police believe it was left there at around 9:30am on 10 April.

The Channel Island Air Search plane and the island's life boats have been searching the south and west coasts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.