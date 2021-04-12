play-icon Created with Sketch.

Social distancing is no longer law in Jersey.

Instead, it has become guidance as the island moves into Stage 5 of its road-map recovery from today (12 April).

There are also no limits on the size of gatherings at wedding receptions, wakes or theatre performances, or for spectators and participants at sporting events.

Working from home guidance has also been lifted, but masks are still required to be worn in indoor public places.

Stage 6 of reconnection plan - from Monday 10 May 2021

Standing alcoholic drink service resumes

Saunas and jacuzzis reopen

Masks are still required indoors

No sooner than 17 May, inbound travel to all other destinations resumed (excluding UK list of banned countries)

Stage 7 of the reconnection plan - from Monday 14 June