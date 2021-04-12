Social distancing becomes guidance in Jersey and no limits on numbers at wedding receptions
Social distancing is no longer law in Jersey.
Instead, it has become guidance as the island moves into Stage 5 of its road-map recovery from today (12 April).
There are also no limits on the size of gatherings at wedding receptions, wakes or theatre performances, or for spectators and participants at sporting events.
Working from home guidance has also been lifted, but masks are still required to be worn in indoor public places.
Stage 6 of reconnection plan - from Monday 10 May 2021
Standing alcoholic drink service resumes
Saunas and jacuzzis reopen
Masks are still required indoors
No sooner than 17 May, inbound travel to all other destinations resumed (excluding UK list of banned countries)
Stage 7 of the reconnection plan - from Monday 14 June
Unlimited number of people allowed in homes and gardens
Nightclubs can fully reopen, including dancing
Larger indoor and outdoor events and festivals are permitted, subject to case numbers and risk assessment.