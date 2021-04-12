The legacy of Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh's Award
Prince Philip spent much of his life helping to promote charities and projects for good, but of all his patronages the one he will probably be best remembered for is the awards scheme set-up in his name.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) has challenged and empowered young people for 65 years.
The scheme was founded by Prince Philip in 1956 to encourage those from all walks of life to gain life skills, volunteering experience and take on a physically challenging expedition.
The Duke went to a school in Scotland where the ideas behind the Duke of Edinburgh Award really started. That idea of service, of developing skills, physical resilience and going out on expeditions.
The DofE awards are split into three separate stages - bronze, silver and gold - and it is open to anyone aged between 14 and 24.
Since it began in 1956, thousands of people from Jersey and Guernsey have got involved.
I thought it was just the expeditions to begin with. I didn't realise all the different things you have to do. But it's really rewarding. It's really nice that I've got involved in so many things.
I wanted to push myself and then just get active and meet new people. Just a good experience really and you're just experiencing different things with different points of views, different companies, different people you meet. It just broadens your horizons I think.
More than 3 million people in the UK have achieved a DofE award since it first began and it is now recognised as the world’s leading youth achievement award.
It's got such a legacy already. It's over 60 years old and it's still as significant and relevant today as it was 60 years ago. And I'm sure it will be in another 60 years time.