Charities, clubs and organisations that support community and environmental causes in the Channel Islands can apply for funding from a new CI Co-operative scheme.

Eligible groups can apply all year round and grants will be given out twice every 12 months - in June and October.

The 'Co-op Community Fund' replaces the two previous Society funds; Helping Hands and Eco Fund.

The organisation says it will bring "a new vitality and focus" to its role as a community retailer.

We are very excited to launch this new look Community Fund which gives us the ability to support causes and projects which really tie-in with the core values and vision of our Society. Our Society is all about our members and our community. The Community Fund exists to support those people and causes that help make a real difference in our Islands, so that they can continue to do just that. Mark Cox, Chief Executive of the Co-operative Society

The Society wants applications from recognised local charities and community groups including schools, groups, and associations.

Projects must focus on social or environmental initiatives, such as:

Supporting the next generation or elderly people

Health and wellbeing

Sustainability and fair trade

Education

Social inclusion

Diversity and accessibility

Applications are to be submitted by 12 May 2021 to be eligible for the first funding pay-out in June. Successful projects will then be contacted and receive their grant shortly after.

The October application deadline is 30 September 2021.

More information about the Community Fund can be found online.