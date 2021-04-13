The Guernsey charity GROW must raise £2.5 million to redevelop its vinery site into a modern training facility for people with learning disabilities.

Guernsey’s Rural Occupational Workshop (GROW) provides a secure work place for people with additional needs and aims to help islanders build their self confidence at work and within the community.

GROW says it aims to raise half of the money by October with the help of its new patrons, Guernsey hoteliers Guy and Julia Hands.

We are delighted that Guy and Julia are endorsing our aims with their patronage. Their involvement demonstrates a level of confidence in what we’re doing which we hope will encourage others to join them in pledging their financial support. Mark Dunster, GROW’s Chairman

Julia Hands (left), Mark Dunster (centre), Guy Hands (right). Credit: Chris George

What particularly appeals to us is that GROW offers opportunities not available elsewhere in the island. The trainees benefit not only from learning employable skills, but also communication and other life skills. This gives trainees the confidence to work as part of a team and to participate more fully in the community. Julia Hands, Patron of GROW

Mr Dunster says the redevelopment would see double the number of people with learning disabilities able to attend GROW and benefit from a wider range of training available.

Planning approval for the development, which will see the existing structure demolished and replaced with with glasshouses, workshops and an administrative unit fit for the next thirty years, was given in December 2020.