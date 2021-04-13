Knives, iPads and tills stolen in suspected cafe burglary

Knives, iPads and tills have been reported stolen during a break-in at a popular Jersey cafe.

The owners of Off The Rails and The Cabin at the Elephant Park in St Brelade say they were targeted by thieves in the early hours of Monday morning.

They stole tills, ipads and various other items. They pulled cupboard doors off and slashed the walls. Most troubling, is that they’ve stolen 8-9 large and extremely sharp professional kitchen knives. We believe these individuals to be a danger to themselves, other young people and the community at large. Owners, Off The Rails cafe

The owners also claim the 'horrific' incident appeared to be 'planned and organised' and are offering a £500 reward for any information provided that leads to arrests.

CCTV footage appears to show seven masked people entering both buildings, cutting links to cameras and switching off the power.

This resulted in the fridges and freezers defrosting, ruining 'huge amounts of food'.

The alleged culprits also scrawled graffiti on the walls, reading 'ARC WAS HERE'.

This is not what our community is used to, is about or I expect wants to continue. It was us this time and fortunately no one was hurt but who knows who’s home, business or family member could be the target next time. Now they have big sharp knives. Owners, Off The Rails cafe

States of Jersey Police are investigating the incident.

The cafe owners are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

The cafe will remain closed for the next few days.