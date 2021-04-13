More views wanted on plans to improve Jersey's sports facilities

Jersey's government wants to hear from more islanders about their views on how to improve sports venues in the island.

Three sporting hubs and a new stadium are part of the 'Inspiring Active Places Strategy', which proposes to overhaul Jersey's current offering.

The 'Sport and Wellbeing Hubs' would be at Les Quennevais, Le Rocquier and in St Helier.

Plans also include the expansion of two existing centres, Oakfield and Springfield and there is discussion of an Island stadium.

People who would like to share their thoughts have three weeks left to do so.

500 Number of surveys completed so far.

The island's Assistant Minister for Economic Development with Responsibility for Sport says it is "important" for islanders to have their say on the future of sporting venues and health facilities.