New Constable sets out priorities for St John

The new Constable of St John has set out his priorities for the Parish.

Constable Andy Jehan was sworn in on Friday 9 April after his predecessor Chris Taylor was deemed unfit for the role and resigned.

Speaking to ITV Channel News he said the Parish and its Parishioners are ready to move forward and that it what he will be focussing on.

These include:

The new school playing field

New affordable housing

Speed limits at Sion

Connecting St John Village and Sion

There are a number of projects that have been started, the school is getting a new playing field, we’ve got new affordable housing and my role will be to try and deliver that as quickly as possible. For me it’s about reconnecting the Parish. We've got a great community both up here in the village and also at Sion - I want to connect the two together so I'm gonna go out and deliver leaflets to every household with a view - with my vision for St John and it's all about connecting Parish. Andy Jehan, Constable of St John

Professionally a logistics expert, Constable-Elect Jehan has previously served the Parish of St John for more than 20 years in many roles.

He held the role of Procureur du Bien Public for 8 years, where he says he learnt a great deal about Parish Administration, before stepping down in December 2014.

Constable Jehan will remain in the post until the next election in 2022.