Floral Guernsey opens its Silver Anniversary Garden

Floral Guernsey is officially opening its Silver Anniversary Garden at Candie Museum today.

The group was given a sizeable donation for its 25th birthday four years ago and has used that money to create a long border of flowers that runs the length of the park.

Last year Floral Guernsey took on the task with the help of States Works, after the donation in 2017.

Together they have redesigned and planted the long right-hand border that stretches from the top entrance of Candie Museum down to St. Julian’s Avenue. Covid restrictions had prevented the group from opening the garden up until now.

Guests will be able to enjoy some tea, cake and scones as part of the celebrations.