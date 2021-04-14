play-icon Created with Sketch.

Conservationists are warning that an invasive species, Sour Fig, is threatening the Channel Islands' natural flora and fauna.

The plant, which has yellow or purple flowers, is native to South Africa and was probably brought over to the islands more than a hundred years ago as a garden plant. Since then it has spread prolifically.

It affects the insects that would normally feed on the native plants that can't grow so when you remove all the fig all the seeds that are sitting there in the soil ready to go can start to grow again. And you get all the variety of insects starting to grow again and feed and then the birds feed on the insects. It's fantastic when we remove all of it Angela Salmon, Guernsey Conservation Volunteers

Volunteers across the Islands have been spending weekends removing tonnes of the plants from the coastline.