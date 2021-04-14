"Offshore" investors to fund transformation of Jersey's Fort Regent

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Plans for the future of Fort Regent in Jersey could include a 3,000-seater performance space, hotel and casino.

ITV News understands a range of options have been considered in recent months, including a £261million plan to completely develop the site into a cultural centre, with income from a casino used to fund the debt repayments.

However, the current favoured option is for the government to fund the total clearance of the site including removal of asbestos, so that a private developer can then fund the transformation of the site as a multi-purpose "cultural quarter".

At the present time we have had interest from people offshore who would like to do something with Fort Regent. We would like to see a cultural centre or a heritage centre and there's money in our existing plans to look at access from South Hill as well. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Assistant Culture Minister

A report on the government's favoured plans is due to be published in mid-May, after which interested parties will be able to come forward with their own proposals.

"If we could have a 2,500 to 3,000 seater auditorium in there it would be fantastic, but someone's got to put it in there. I don't think the States at the present time can afford those things. We've got to look to the commercial world to get Fort Regent back to what it used to be. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Assistant Culture Minister

The government last month announced plans to take sports clubs out of Fort Regent as part of a wider plan for sport in the island.

The Fort is currently being used as the island's main Covid-19 vaccination centre, meaning nothing will happen before September this year.

The latest 'vision' for Fort Regent is just the latest in more than a decade's worth of consultations and presentations on its future purpose, all of which have come to nothing.