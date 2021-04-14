Review into Jersey's medicinal cannabis licensing

Jersey's medicinal cannabis licensing is to be reviewed by a panel of politicians. The Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel, formed by Deputy David Johnson, Deputy Stephen Luce and Senator Pallett, will:

Assess how robust the application process is to " is to ensure thorough due diligence is undertaken on applicants."

Look at the impact on the island's international reputation.

Consider how economically beneficial this new sector will be for the island.

The Chair of the panel says the topic of medicinal cannabis licensing is of "key public interest" and he wants to emphasise that the review "will focus on licensing for medicinal cannabis only."

When scrutinising these regulations, we will seek to identify what economic benefit an industry based on the growth, import and export of medicinal cannabis will have on the island and any additional costs that may affect the taxpayer. Examining the potential impact of the sector, either positive or negative, on the Island's international image, will also inform our review and subsequent recommendations to the Government and the States Assembly. Deputy David Johnson, Chair of the Economic and International Affairs Panel

Once the review has been carried out, recommendations will be presented to the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport, and Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham, and the States Assembly in a mid-June report.

The first licences for commercial cultivation of medicinal cannabis were issued in Jersey last year.

The Government of Jersey said the issuing of these licences puts the island at the forefront of the emerging European medicinal cannabis market.