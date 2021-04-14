Six suspects identified following Jersey café break in

Jersey Police have identified six suspects following a break and entry at the Off The Rails café in the early hours of Monday 12 April.

They are all aged between 14 and 15.

Knives, iPads and tills were reported stolen after the break-in at the popular Jersey cafe.

Officers say several of the suspects have already been arrested, interviewed and bailed whilst further enquiries continue.

Those outstanding will be brought in for questioning shortly.

The cafe will remain closed for the next few days.