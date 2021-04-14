The British and Irish Lions have confirmed Jersey is their preferred destination for a training camp in June.

If given the go ahead, the team will spend at least ten days in the island before departing to tour South Africa on 27 June.

The team will then fly straight to Edinburgh for a friendly match against Japan before heading on tour.

Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland initially visited Jersey in February.

He returned to the island earlier today accompanied by his operational and medical leads.

They will be meeting with health officials and finalise accommodation arrangements.

This afternoon he also met with bosses at Strive, Jersey's new elite fitness complex in St Peter, which is set to be the Lions training base for the duration of their stay.

Warren Gatland will stay in the island until Friday. He has been given a travel exemption to carry out meetings.

However, he has had to provide a PCR test on arrival and self-isolate until a negative test result is returned.

The government has also said he will only be allowed to conduct meetings and site viewings if it is 'essential activity only' and Mr Gatland must have no further social contact with islanders.

Guernsey was also considered for the training camp. But Mr Gatland's trip to the Bailiwick earlier this month received some backlash when he was allowed to visit without self-isolating.

A move Guernsey's former chief minister, Gavin St Pier said lacked empathy in the Guernsey Together spirit.

The government said the visit was completely safe.

It is thought Jersey will be officially confirmed for the training camp by the end of April.