Attempt to steal woman's handbag on Jersey street

A group of young males attempted to rob a woman of her handbag in Jersey.

Police say the woman who is in her 20s was walking in the area of Cannon Street near the Parade Pub at around 8:30pm yesterday (14 April).

She was followed by three young males who attempted to take her handbag from her.

The attempted robbery was unsuccessful and the woman was not injured.

She was wearing a light-coloured checked jacket, walked from Devonshire Place into L’Empriere Street and into Cannon Street.

The young males are being described as teenagers with one possibly being older.

One of them is around 5'10 and the other two of them around 5'2.

They were all wearing dark navy or black tracksuits and hooded tops with the two shorter boys wearing blue surgical masks.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.