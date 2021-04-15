Collapsed airline Flybe completes sale in time for summer

The sale of collapsed airline Flybe has been completed with the company set to make a comeback this summer.

In a statement, the joint administrators who were brought in following Flybe's demise have confirmed that the assets of the airline have been sold off to a new company affiliated with investment adviser Cyrus Capital.

The sale will also see new owner Thyme Opco change its name to Flybe Limited.

The collapse of the airline cost many hundreds of people their jobs.

Disruption to the aviation and travel industry brought on by the coronavirus pandemic were partly blamed for the firm's collapse.

It is now hoped that Flybe will return to the skies in time for summer.

Ports of Jersey continues to welcome an approach by any transport provider interested in establishing routes in and out of the Island and the news that Flybe have reached a significant milestone in their plans to return to flying is positive to hear and we wait with interest any further updates or developments from the airline. A spokesman on behalf of Ports of Jersey

