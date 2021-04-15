Cost to legally change gender to be reduced

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The price for people who wish to legally change their gender is to be reduced to £5 from £140. Currently, transgender people in Guernsey have to travel to England to get a Gender Recognition Certificate.

They can then change their birth certificate through the Greffe once they return to the island.

In November last year the UK's Women and Equalities Minister, Liz Truss said that instead of changing the legislation, the process and experience of applying for a gender recognition certificate would be made "kinder and more straightforward".

We want transgender people to be free to live and to prosper in a modern Britain. Liz Truss, UK's Women and Equalities Minister

Local campaigners have welcomed the move but say it is still a long and costly process up to that point.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Anything that makes the process easier and cheaper for Trans people, is beneficial. But it's still a token effort, and not anywhere near as far as they should be going with making changes. It's good that the price has come down but it's still an archaic process that is massively outdated. I have not personally changed my legal gender, although I've been medically transitioning for a number of years now. It's just a long-winded and difficult thing to go through. Blake Willcocks, Campaigner

Meanwhile, Liberate's Ellie Jones says it is a "significant" step that people who would like to change their birth certificates can do so

Credit: ITV Channel TV